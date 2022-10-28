Martina Miskohlid and Liang Wei set to sing at Teatro Massimo in Palermo

Martina Miskohlid and Liang Wei, selected at the "Rencontres Lyriques Internationales de Montréal", will perform in the 2024-2025 opera season

The opera season of Teatro Massimo in Palermo will be enriched by two exceptional presences: Canadian mezzo-soprano Martina Miskohlid and Chinese tenor Liang Wei. Alessandro Di Gloria, casting director of Palermo’s Teatro Massimo, engaged Miskohlid and Wei in a production with fee in 2024 or 2025. Di Gloria chose them among 24 finalists of the 28th edition of the “Rencontres Lyriques Internationales de Montréal” (13 – 15 October 2022).

Martina Miskohlid, 25, convinced many of the twelve-member artistic committee.

She was awarded the title of “Young Canadian lyric hope” and received a cash prize to finance her travels, offered by Théâtre Lyrichorégra 20, directed by tenor Alain Nonat. Jerôme Gay from Génération Opéra committed to promote her and enhance her visibility in the next two years. Plamen Kartaloff engaged Miskohlid in a production with fee at the Opera House in Sofia, Bulgaria, between 2023 and 2025.

The young and talented artist will also perform in two German cities. Daniel Herzog engaged her in a production with fee at the Augsburg Opera in 2023 or 2024, and Jens Neundorff von Enzberg invited for a training session at the Meiningen Opera, Germany.

Liang Wei, 27, has been studying at the Conservatory of Turin, Italy since 2019, under the guidance of mezzo-soprano Silvana Silbano. Previously, he was a pupil of tenor Yan Jun at the Nantong University School of Arts, China.

The widely deserved success of Liang Wei is a flagship for Sequenda,” says Luisa Mauro, mezzo-soprano, founder and artistic director of Sequenda Opera Studio Luxembourg. Luisa is a teacher at the Mondorf-les-Bains Regional School of Music and at the Ecole Normale de Musique A. Cortot in Paris. She previously taught at Milan’s G. Verdi Conservatory, at the Faculty of Music, University of Toronto , as well as at the Vianden and Saarburg Festivals. She chose Liang Wei to represent Sequenda in Montreal for the 2022 “Rencontres”, demonstrating her flair in discovering young talents. Since its foundation in 2008, the mission of Sequenda has been the professionalization of carefully selected young opera singers. Over the years, Sequenda has built up a network of singers whom it regularly offers opportunities to develop their careers

Since 2009, the Sequenda Summer Academy has allowed 422 young artists of 28 different nationalities to perfect themselves with artists of excellence, including Teresa Berganza, Barbara Frittoli, Jennifer Larmore, Ramon Vargas, Renata Lamanda, Umberto Finazzi, Diego Mingolla, Mzia Bakhtouridze, Caterina Panti Liberovic, and to debut roles in various productions. One of them was Liang Wei, who, together with the Spanish/Mexican baritone Jorge Eleazar, was selected by Luisa Mauro to represent Sequenda Opera Studio in Montreal.

“On my side”, said Luisa Mauro, “I chose the Korean baritone Sanghyun Park, the Canadian soprano Jamie Groote to attend Sequenda courses in Luxembourg in the 2023-2024 season, and invited the Quebec soprano Karoline Podolak to debut the role of Norina in Don Pasquale of Donizetti”. The artists chosen by Mauro were awarded other prizes, too. Podolak was engaged by Kevin Jeong in a 2023 production with fee at the Daegu Opera House, South Korea, Julius Klein invited her for two concerts at the Philarmony in Bratislava, Slovakia, and she will also perform at Meiningen Opera.

Groote was engaged by Gabriele Dona in a production of the Opera Theatre of Mainz, Germany to take place in 2024 or 2025. Both Groote and Sanghyun Park were invited by for a training session at the Augsburg Opera. Rose Naggar Tremblay

Québec contralto Rose Naggar Tremblay and French mezzo-soprano Elsa Roux Chamoux, were invited for a production or a concert by Dieter Kagi from Switzerland’s Theater Orchester Biel Solothurn. Guy Montavon from Erfurt Opera, Germany, engaged Elsa Roux Chamoux for a production with fee in 2023.

Elsa Roux Chamoux

Quebec mezzo-soprano Caroline Gélinas has been invited to perform in an international concert at Meiningen Opera in 2023 and to participate in a training at Augsburg Opera.

Finally, Korean tenor Juntae Kim was invited to perform in two concerts, which will take place in Slovakia in the summer of 2023.