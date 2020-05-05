Countering the dark side of 5G

The cutting-edge of mobile connectivity, 5G, is now live in 24 markets globally. This new generation of mobile data is capable of supporting speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G and delivering latency of just a few milliseconds.

What are the 5G-associated wonders? To mention a few: the development of device connectivity (“the internet of things”); automated driving, remote surgery, smart factories, smart grid, intelligent transportation systems; and cloud robotics, as well as automation simplifying processes and eliminating human errors.

After the kick-off of commercial 5G offerings in main Italian cities in 2019, 5G operators have announced plans to rapidly expand coverage during 2020. This introduction is far from being a smooth and widely welcome one: according to Alleanza Italiana Stop 5G, a civil society organisation that has consistently denounced “the dark side” of 5G, over 200 municipalities in Italy have passed resolutions opposing 5G.

Italy is not the only country in which voices raise to flush out the possible damage of 5G’s cocktail of electromagnetic frequencies.

In Switzerland, one of the European leaders in the roll-out of 5G mobile technology, on 25 January 2020 thousands of people turned out in 16 towns, including Bern, Zurich and in front of the United Nations building in Geneva, to protest against the spread of 5G mobile technology. Some Swiss Cantons (Geneva, Vaud, Freiburg, Neuchatel, Jura, Zug) have suspended the use of new mobile sites constructed for 5G due to health concerns.

The protests are part of “Stop5Ginternational“, an aligned group of advocates who join the many other groups from around the world calling people to “rise up against the threat of 5G wireless technology to public health, the environment, and to our privacy”.

On 25 April, people “gathered” online to raise awareness, voice their objection, and call for actions to stop the deployment of 5G both on Earth and in Space. The next Global Protest Day is set for 6 June, and will take the form of a Bike an’ Hike in the woods.

Anti-5G demonstrations have taken place all over the world and in some cases, they have gone as far as translating into vandalism. Some 22 mobile phone masts were destroyed around the UK during the Easter weekend in mid-April.

What is fueling new concerns, to the point of triggering neo-luddist attacks?

The recent uneven spread of the novel coronavirus, clustered in several “hot pockets”, raised concerns about a possible 5G-COVID-19 association. The virus spread from Wuhan City, representing more than 99% of the cases and deaths. Between October 2019 (Military World Games) and the end of the year, Wuhan activated around 10,000 5G base stations, thus becoming the “hottest” 5G pilot city on the planet.

The suggested association between 5G and Coronavirus was immediately dubbed as “fake news”. On 6 April, Facebook and other social media announced “aggressive steps” to remove such misinformation as part of its response to coronavirus hoaxes.

One may decide not to raise eyebrows at the usual “fake news” treatment of news that is difficult to digest , nor being disquieted by the ongoing social media censorship. The fact remains, that quite irrespective of alligations of a possible dangerous liaison between COVID-19 and 5G, scientists have consistently warned of health, environmental and other risks attached to the introduction of 5G.

Christian Oesch is the Managing Director of Lepitus Enterprises AG, Vice President of Schweizerischer Verein W.I.R. and co-founder of VIVIPRO electro smog solutions platform, which is about to be launched.

Christian has devoted his past twenty years and career to research in health optimization integrity and electro smog solutions. As co-founder together with Dr Siegfried Kiontke, author of “Tatort Zelle” (“The crime scene of a cell”), he has just launched VIVIPRO. This platform supports health care professionals and their clients with a comprehensive health recovery system that aims to improve optimized natural ambient environmental radiation, strengthen the body, increase its resistance to electro smog (harmful artificial RF &EMF radiation) and other negative influences.

Experiments prove a basic principle in VIVIPRO technology: the successful use of frequencies in the area of ​​Schumann waves and natural ambient radiation for health promotion.

The 18 eReliefMobil® programs have a balancing and supporting purpose for the energy fields of different body areas. eReliefMobil® does not offer treatment in the conventional medical sense, but the results of users are statistically significant to highly significant.

“Each of our cells runs on its own frequency” – explains Christian. “Natural frequencies derived from the sun, the ionosphere and earth itself can do a lot of good to the immune system. However, radiation that is too strong and not sufficiently diverse is unhealthy for the body and its energy fields. The man-made frequencies that we are now experiencing with 2G, 3G, 4G and especially now the new 5G with millimetre waves, expose to increased health risk and negative impacts on the immune system and general well-being. Associated risks are cancer, cellular stress, DNA damages, harmful free radicals, genetic damages, structural changes of the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits and neurological disorders”.

“The majority of decision‑makers, politicians and even industry professionals, are not informed and educated about the risks to human health and the environment from radiofrequency (RF) and electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) radiation”.

“Contrary to the current only focus on economic gains, dishonest procedures and manipulated protocols”, says Christian, “expert evaluations and studies on health risks from RF and EMF radiation included in the 5G cocktail should only be performed by experts with no conflicts of interests”.

Christian is not giving up; he actually is just getting started. After the “Stop 5G” petition in 2019, in January 2020, he started a non-profit organization with Stephan Seiler to initiate possible legal action against the Swiss government and the industry in the 5G and RF/EMF radiation in Switzerland. “A law firm in Bern is assisting us with a full legal opinion and analysis, to highlight the criminal laws offenders are breaking by forcing the 5G technology upon the people”, he explains.

In January 2020, along with Dr. Lennart Hardell, a Swedish oncologist and University professor, Christian coordinated a medical legal opinion on 5G. This opinion, which was co-signed by 22 top worldwide scientists, was sent to the Swiss Federal Council and all governmental department Directors.

Yet more battles in a war that will be very difficult to win, and Christian is aware of that: “The US Pentagon is forcing 5G technologies through Western governments. They need to be able to deploy 5G-based technology and information devices, in the hope to keep the world’s military dominance ahead of the increasing threat from China, which already has an advantage with its highly questionable 5G hardware rollout in Europe and other places around the world”.

What can we do to protect ourselves?

“We need to strengthen our immune system, and mandate our governments to apply optical fibres where possible. We should minimize wireless connection (WIFI) at home, in universities, schools, kindergartens, work places. We have to be much smarter in how we set up our long term infrastructures, so as to reduce the exposure from the outside, when 5G masts are sending these health hazardous frequencies inside, through the buildings”.

As of today, 361 scientists and medical doctors have signed an appeal calling for the EU to halt the roll out of 5G due to serious potential health effects from this new technology. Besides, 253 scientists from 44 countries have signed an appeal (https://www.emfscientist.org/index.php/emf-scientist-appeal) calling upon the United Nations, the World Health Organization, the UN Environment Programme and all U.N. Member States, for greater health protection on EMF exposure.